NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $2,571.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00477985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003409 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,706,544,988 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

