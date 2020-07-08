NEXT (NET) Achieves Market Cap of $22.05 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and $181,120.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00005783 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00479445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003271 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.