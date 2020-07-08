Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.41, 64,355 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 98,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Friday, April 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 million and a P/E ratio of -19.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.64.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

