Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 4.5%

Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM) traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 62,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 96,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

Noram Ventures Company Profile (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for lithium and graphite deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus Lithium property located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

