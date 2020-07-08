NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Trading 3.3% Higher

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.21, 85,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 395,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded NORDEA Bk AB SW/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.12.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

