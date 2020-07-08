Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPI shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$32.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

In other Northland Power news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total value of C$7,461,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,462,135.38.

Shares of TSE NPI traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 234,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,091. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.74.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$647.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.