NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is West Branch Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.61.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,091,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355,230. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $402.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,286 shares of company stock worth $90,984,177 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.