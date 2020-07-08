Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Update

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 799,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 644,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 1,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Obseva by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Obseva by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obseva during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBSV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,508. Obseva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $157.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). On average, research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

