Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 32.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 138.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. 1,197,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,536. The stock has a market cap of $599.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

