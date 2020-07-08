OKB Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. OKB has a market cap of $303.54 million and approximately $168.99 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be purchased for $5.06 or 0.00054453 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.04889728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

