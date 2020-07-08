Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $886.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $886.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $881.80 million to $890.00 million. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $3.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $175.63. The company had a trading volume of 603,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,567. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $178.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

