Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $185.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as high as $178.90 and last traded at $175.63, with a volume of 603200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.63.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,947,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after acquiring an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

