Old Port Advisors Acquires 5,691 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.36. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.