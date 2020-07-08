Old Port Advisors Buys 621 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,944,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 15,012,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,453,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

