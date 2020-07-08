Old Port Advisors Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,046,000 after acquiring an additional 75,203 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,286 shares of company stock worth $90,984,177. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $13.77 on Wednesday, hitting $408.64. 9,108,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,278,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $251.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $409.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.73 and its 200 day moving average is $287.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.61.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

