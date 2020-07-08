Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,982 shares of company stock worth $376,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.