Old Port Advisors Has $2.37 Million Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Total makes up 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Total were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 61.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Total by 563.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 256,817 shares of company stock worth $1,634,704.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

