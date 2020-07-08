Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $344.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total value of $3,840,097.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

