Old Port Advisors Purchases 8,045 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 433,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,886. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.