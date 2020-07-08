Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 191,690 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 110.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 106,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 44,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

