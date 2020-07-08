Omni One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00017340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last week, Omni has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $905,249.54 and $37.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00476195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003423 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,991 coins and its circulating supply is 562,675 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

