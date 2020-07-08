ONEX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

ONEX stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.52. ONEX has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

Get ONEX alerts:

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($990.00) million for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 389.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEX from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ONEX from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ONEX from $85.80 to $88.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.