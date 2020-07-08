Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells $322,720.97 in Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $322,720.97.

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. 739,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ooma Inc has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $369.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. Analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ooma by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ooma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ooma by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 57,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

