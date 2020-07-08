OrganiMax Nutrient (CVE:GRDM) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of OrganiMax Nutrient Corp. (CVE:GRDM) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, 154,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 157,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33.

OrganiMax Nutrient Company Profile (CVE:GRDM)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company holds interests in the Makwa property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; Mayville property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; and Mayville lithium property, a lithium and rare metals exploration project located near Lac du Bonnet in south east Manitoba.

