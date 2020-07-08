ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19, approximately 1,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

OLCLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

