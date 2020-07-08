Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.58

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $9.61. Owens-Illinois shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1,192,400 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

