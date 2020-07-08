Parachute Price Up 13.5% This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $123,247.09 and approximately $8,280.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,862,598 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

