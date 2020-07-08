Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 34.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Parke Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,912.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

