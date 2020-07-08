Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Update

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 63,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKBK. ValuEngine upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Parke Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,912.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKBK traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,671. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

