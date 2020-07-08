Paul B. Middleton Sells 250,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 250,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLUG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,654,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,685,021. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Plug Power Inc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,027,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 175,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 2,174,013 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,922,000. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

