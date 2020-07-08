Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.72 Million

Brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report sales of $126.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.88 million to $128.72 million. Paylocity posted sales of $120.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $557.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.62 million to $559.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $623.37 million, with estimates ranging from $559.40 million to $641.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.87.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total value of $60,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,244 shares of company stock worth $14,495,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

