Peerplays (PPY) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $174,760.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.01999979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00181789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00063004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00115585 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

