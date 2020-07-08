Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 122,037 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 6.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Pembina Pipeline worth $72,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,062,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,877,000 after buying an additional 4,209,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 145,709.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,187,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,025,000 after buying an additional 4,184,788 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,365.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,031,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,651,000 after buying an additional 3,993,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,804,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,668,000 after buying an additional 3,673,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 1,279,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.