PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 86.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. 3,797,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

