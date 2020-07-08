Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Shares Up 8.5%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Petrofac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POFCF)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

