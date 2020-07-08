Phore Trading Up 6.6% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $19,269.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007368 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000406 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,379,602 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.