Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 1,011,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $920.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison bought 40,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 344,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 195,426 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.