Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) Trading Down 0.5%

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.82, approximately 52,050 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 105,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pivot Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$376.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Pivot Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In related news, insider Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. acquired 21,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$30,471.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,945.25. In the last three months, insiders bought 153,320 shares of company stock valued at $216,595.

About Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG)

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

