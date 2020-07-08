Pivot Token Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $199,508.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.01999979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00181789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00063004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00115585 BTC.

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

