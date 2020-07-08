PIXEL Price Tops $0.0127 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $471,555.00 and $679,619.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,436.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.02585135 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00674907 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000531 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

