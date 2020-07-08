Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $270.80. 392,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,442. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $276.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.20. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

