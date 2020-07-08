PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1,537.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,305.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.02586605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.46 or 0.02594971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00476658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00704543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00611908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017252 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,137,620 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

