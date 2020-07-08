ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) Trading Up 50%

ProGreen Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGUS)’s stock price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,228,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

ProGreen Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUS)

ProGreen US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

