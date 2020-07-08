Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.74 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, HBUS, BitForex and LBank. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $22.74 million and approximately $166,768.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.04890607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,683,880,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,600,046 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Huobi, OOOBTC, LBank, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

