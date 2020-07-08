Prospa Group (ASX:PGL) Trading Down 4.5%

Prospa Group Ltd (ASX:PGL)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.82 ($0.56) and last traded at A$0.84 ($0.58), approximately 113,091 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.88 ($0.60).

The firm has a market cap of $135.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.94.

Prospa Group Company Profile (ASX:PGL)

Prospa Group Limited, a financial technology company, operates as an online lender in Australia. The company offers amortizing term loans to fund small businesses' working capital and growth initiatives, as well as business lines of credit. It serves building and trade, hospitality, professional service, and retail industries.

