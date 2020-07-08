PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.52) and the highest is ($0.95). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.18) to ($3.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 33,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,689,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,730 shares of company stock worth $8,661,446 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 866,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,014. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

