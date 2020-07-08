Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Trading 35.6% Higher

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)’s share price traded up 35.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 1,516,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 801% from the average session volume of 168,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

