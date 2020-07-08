QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 105,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. 103,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,175. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43.

