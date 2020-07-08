QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.09. 11,637,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,907,891. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $131.16 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

