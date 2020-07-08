QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,350 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,310 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,496,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,863 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,155,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281,520 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 777,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $68.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

